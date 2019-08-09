Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Meituan Dianping stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. Meituan Dianping has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

About Meituan Dianping

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

