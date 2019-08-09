Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Increased to GBX 711 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 689 ($9.00) to GBX 711 ($9.29) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Meggitt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 580.60 ($7.59).

LON:MGGT traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 609 ($7.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 553.84. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 606.98 ($7.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 5.55 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Meggitt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

In related news, insider Philip Ernest Green sold 137,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 523 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £718,235.90 ($938,502.42). Also, insider Nancy Gioia bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £354.96 ($463.82). Insiders have purchased 3,096 shares of company stock worth $1,539,192 in the last quarter.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

