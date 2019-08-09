Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

DR traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.63. 326,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,712. The stock has a market cap of $271.75 million and a PE ratio of 50.76. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.30.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Facilities will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.