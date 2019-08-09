McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.10

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and traded as high as $13.25. McMillan Shakespeare shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 123,895 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$13.10.

McMillan Shakespeare Company Profile (ASX:MMS)

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, vehicle leasing administration, fleet management, and retail financial services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for McMillan Shakespeare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McMillan Shakespeare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.