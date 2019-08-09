McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in McKesson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

In related news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,704 shares of company stock valued at $625,131. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.53. The company had a trading volume of 652,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,855. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.