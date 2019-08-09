McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.04. 69,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,173 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

