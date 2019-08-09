Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,326,793,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,792,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,716 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 719.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,895 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $218.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.53. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $219.74.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

