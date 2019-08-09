Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.49. Mayne Pharma Group shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 3,300,160 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.51. The company has a market cap of $767.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

