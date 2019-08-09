Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 150.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,871 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

