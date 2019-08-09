MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at National Bank Financial

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Shares of MAV stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.45. 2,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,126. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$14.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46. The stock has a market cap of $222.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$32.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.