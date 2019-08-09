Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Macquarie currently has a $92.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTCH. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $84.00 price target on Match Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.84.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.16 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 153.58% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $449,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,034. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,464,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 276,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,739,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,467,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

