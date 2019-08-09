MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $76.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

MasTec stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97. MasTec has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $61.31.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. MasTec’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in MasTec by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 75,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MasTec by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,005,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,365,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

