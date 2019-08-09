Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $56.94. 3,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,725. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $61.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.75.

