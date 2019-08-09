Mark A. Augusti Sells 7,489 Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 7,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $12,431.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,999.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CFMS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 1,085,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.28. ConforMIS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. Analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

