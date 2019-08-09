Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Trading Up 9%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s stock price was up 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.15, approximately 4,905,121 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,616,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several analysts recently commented on MNK shares. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $503.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 840,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter valued at about $47,464,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 128.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,794,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,745 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,615,000.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.