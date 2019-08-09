Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Given a $19.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.78.

MNK traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. 4,905,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $503.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.77, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.29. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 118.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $161,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 222.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 151.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,129.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

