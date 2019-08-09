Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.83. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 55,800 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Laurentian set a C$6.00 price objective on Major Drilling Group Int’l and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $360.55 million and a P/E ratio of -20.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

