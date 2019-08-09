Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) Shares Down 6.7%

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.39 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.42 ($0.30), 66,996 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 28,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67.

Magnetic Resources Company Profile (ASX:MAU)

Magnetic Resources NL explores for mineral tenements in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Jubuk, Kauring, Ragged Rock, and Mount Joy iron ore projects located in Southwest Western Australia. The company also has interests in the Mertondale, Christmas Well, Trigg, Raeside, Braiser, Nambi, Kowtah, Hawks Nest, Mt Ajax, Mt Jumbo, and Kowtah gold projects situated in the Mertondale Region, Leonora, as well as retains a small royalty over gold rights at Lake Seabrook.

