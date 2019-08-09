LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Cowen

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Cowen from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $72.00 price target on shares of LYFT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of LYFT from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.96.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.12. 8,421,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. LYFT’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LYFT will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LYFT in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 500.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

