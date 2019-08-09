LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities decreased their price objective on LYFT from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on LYFT from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $72.00 price objective on LYFT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LYFT in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised LYFT from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.96.

Shares of LYFT traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.12. 8,421,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08. LYFT has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LYFT will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $1,451,179,000. AH Equity Partners III Parallel L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $704,682,000. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $472,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $196,554,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at $178,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

