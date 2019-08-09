Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of LL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 82,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $236.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Charles E. Tyson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at $154,875.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 126,595 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 400,531 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.