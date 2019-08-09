Luke Jensen Buys 10,000 Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Luke Jensen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, for a total transaction of £115,300 ($150,659.87).

Luke Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocado Group alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Luke Jensen acquired 13 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,160 ($15.16) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.05).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,187.43. Ocado Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a PE ratio of -48.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCDO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Ocado Group to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,165.45 ($15.23).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.