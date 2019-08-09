Lovisa (ASX:LOV) Shares Down 0.5%

Lovisa Holdings Ltd (ASX:LOV)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$10.13 ($7.18) and last traded at A$10.25 ($7.27), 135,517 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$10.30 ($7.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$11.20.

Lovisa Company Profile (ASX:LOV)

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It develops, designs, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name to fashion conscious females aged 25-45. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 326 retail stores, including 24 franchise stores.

