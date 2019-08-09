Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 137,189 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,189 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7,659.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after purchasing an additional 997,472 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 979,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after purchasing an additional 918,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $63.31 and a twelve month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.