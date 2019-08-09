Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $86,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $1,359,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.61 on Friday, reaching $280.18. 230,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,224. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The company had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Mazelsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $2,584,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Lane sold 17,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $4,743,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,395 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,814. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

