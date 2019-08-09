Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 385,603 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 196.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,603 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.20% of Hilton Hotels worth $56,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.57. 53,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $101.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

