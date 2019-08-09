Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $54 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $54,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 190,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,201. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.