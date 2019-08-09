Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $109.98 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $109,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.88. 237,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,357. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $526.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.24 and a 1-year high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total transaction of $2,646,864.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,271.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $13,664,919 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

