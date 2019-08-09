Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 95,393 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,393 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.34% of Msci worth $68,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 37.5% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 78.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Msci by 40.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 12.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Msci stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.60. 14,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. Msci’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

