Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $72,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.95.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.03, for a total value of $1,512,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,994 shares of company stock valued at $30,059,854. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $194.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

