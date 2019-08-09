Lobstex Hits Market Capitalization of $502,161.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $502,161.00 and approximately $61,785.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00549835 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004177 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000413 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 16,986,259 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,247 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

