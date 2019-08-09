Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $435-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.93 million.Livent also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.56-0.66 EPS.

LTHM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 2,916,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,626. Livent has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Livent in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus lowered Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.58 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nomura set a $9.00 target price on Livent and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

