Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.63 million.Livent also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.56-0.66 EPS.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81. Livent has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Livent and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura set a $9.00 price target on Livent and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Livent in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.58 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

