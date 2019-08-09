Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.95 million and $126,347.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.34 or 0.01877499 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008003 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 639,471,957 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Braziliex, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.