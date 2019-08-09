Liquidity Network (LQD) 1-Day Volume Hits $82,610.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $82,610.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

