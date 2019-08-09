Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $211.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $191.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,281. Linde has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $206.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Linde by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 18.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 492,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,990,000 after purchasing an additional 75,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

