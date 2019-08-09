Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,295,000 after acquiring an additional 90,623 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,463,000 after acquiring an additional 76,282 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,708,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.59.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 104,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

