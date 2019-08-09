Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$37.34 and last traded at C$38.76, 129,755 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 181,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Linamar from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer James Jarrell sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.02, for a total transaction of C$3,840,112.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,559,859.87.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

