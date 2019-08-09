Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$56.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of LNR traded down C$3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 412,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$37.34 and a 52 week high of C$67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer James Jarrell sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.02, for a total transaction of C$3,840,112.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,559,859.87.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

