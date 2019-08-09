LikeCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.86 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $159.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

