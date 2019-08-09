LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 5,400 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPTH. TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Ripp acquired 51,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $51,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,797. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 73,249 shares of company stock valued at $73,149 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.7% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,133,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

