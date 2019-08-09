Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Gap Up to $25.81

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.84, but opened at $25.81. Liberty Global shares last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 282,180 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.36). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 40,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $992,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Fries sold 156,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $3,864,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,060,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,909,889.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,909 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 71.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

