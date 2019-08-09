LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $79.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $77.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.08 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $186,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,197.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $709,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,611,133.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 47,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,015,000 after purchasing an additional 192,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

