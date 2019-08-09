LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. LendingClub has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.58.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,362 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.75 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

