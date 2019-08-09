Ledyard National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.88. 13,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,753. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

In other news, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $108,109.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,087.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $60,501.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,492.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,150 shares of company stock worth $9,866,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.