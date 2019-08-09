Ledyard National Bank Purchases 135 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northstar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.99. Clorox Co has a one year low of $139.26 and a one year high of $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,786 shares of company stock worth $4,054,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

