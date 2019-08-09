Ledyard National Bank Has $358,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,709,000 after acquiring an additional 311,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after buying an additional 364,719 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kellogg by 43.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Kellogg by 3.2% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 44,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,366. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.61. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $5,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $27,763,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

