Latam Autos (ASX:LAA) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Latam Autos Ltd (ASX:LAA) shares traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.03), 525,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 163,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Latam Autos Company Profile (ASX:LAA)

LatAm Autos Limited operates an online classifieds and content platform for the automobile industry in Latin America. The company also provides advertising services and solutions. It serves commercial and private sellers, as well as buyers of vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South Melbourne, Australia.

