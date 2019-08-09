Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LMRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 71,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 182.88%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth $51,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.