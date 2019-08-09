Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNDC. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,248.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 35.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 6.8% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 353,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landec by 31.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 230,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landec by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.